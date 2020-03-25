Here is a breakdown of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) stock performance

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is -35.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.30 and a high of $74.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $43.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.39% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.98% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 18.47% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.84, the stock is -11.04% and -26.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.87 million and changing 3.20% at the moment leaves the stock -26.13% off its SMA200. LVS registered -24.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $60.72 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $60.64.

The stock witnessed a -27.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.57%, and is 9.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.37% over the week and 10.67% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $31.97B and $13.74B in sales. and $13.74B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.82 and Fwd P/E is 12.78. Profit margin for the company is 19.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.65% and -39.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $2.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.10% year-over-year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Top Institutional Holders

973 institutions hold shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), with 433.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.71% while institutional investors hold 94.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 712.98M, and float is at 330.63M with Short Float at 3.67%. Institutions hold 40.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.8 million shares valued at $1.99 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.77% of the LVS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital Research Global Investors with 22.07 million shares valued at $1.52 billion to account for 2.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 21.77 million shares representing 2.85% and valued at over $1.5 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 20.08 million with a market value of $1.39 billion.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobs Lawrence A, the company’s EVP & Global General Counsel. SEC filings show that Jacobs Lawrence A sold 66,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $60.16 per share for a total of $4.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is -48.08% lower over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is -45.69% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.56% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.