Here is a breakdown of the The Coca-Cola Company (KO) stock performance

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is -28.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.27 and a high of $60.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The KO stock was last observed hovering at around $37.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.89% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.31% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 10.34% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.45, the stock is -22.27% and -28.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 48.12 million and changing 5.03% at the moment leaves the stock -26.81% off its SMA200. KO registered -14.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -27.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $53.84.

The stock witnessed a -32.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.23%, and is -16.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.67% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has around 86200 employees, a market worth around $181.60B and $37.27B in sales. and $37.27B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.08 and Fwd P/E is 16.36. Profit margin for the company is 24.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.77% and -34.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.20%).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Coca-Cola Company (KO) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Coca-Cola Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $8.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Top Institutional Holders

2,876 institutions hold shares in The Coca-Cola Company (KO), with 29.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 71.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.60B, and float is at 4.26B with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 70.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 400.0 million shares valued at $22.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.32% of the KO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 317.27 million shares valued at $17.56 billion to account for 7.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 274.14 million shares representing 6.39% and valued at over $15.17 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.23% of the shares totaling 181.52 million with a market value of $10.05 billion.

The Coca-Cola Company (KO) Insider Activity

A total of 66 insider transactions have happened at The Coca-Cola Company (KO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 35 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RANDAZZA MARK, the company’s Principal Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that RANDAZZA MARK sold 21,926 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $57.84 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40598.0 shares.

The Coca-Cola Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Quincey James (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 169,538 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $59.05 per share for $10.01 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 409428.0 shares of the KO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Quincey James (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 66,673 shares at an average price of $59.08 for $3.94 million. The insider now directly holds 400,734 shares of The Coca-Cola Company (KO).

The Coca-Cola Company (KO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is trading -37.38% down over the past 12 months. Reed’s Inc. (REED) is -82.36% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.07% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.72.