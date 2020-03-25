Here is a breakdown of the VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) stock performance

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) is -48.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.85 and a high of $28.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The VICI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.37% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.54% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are 51.44% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.11, the stock is -34.09% and -45.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.61 million and changing 11.67% at the moment leaves the stock -43.70% off its SMA200. VICI registered -40.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -42.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.24.

The stock witnessed a -52.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.30%, and is 0.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.07% over the week and 11.96% over the month.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) has around 140 employees, a market worth around $5.99B and $894.80M in sales. and $894.80M in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.41 and Fwd P/E is 7.27. Profit margin for the company is 61.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.10% and -54.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

VICI Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $249.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.20% in year-over-year returns.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Top Institutional Holders

497 institutions hold shares in VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), with 862.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 118.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 456.80M, and float is at 456.80M with Short Float at 11.45%. Institutions hold 118.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.19 million shares valued at $1.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.63% of the VICI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 49.19 million shares valued at $1.26 billion to account for 10.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 37.17 million shares representing 7.93% and valued at over $949.74 million, while Allianz Asset Management GmbH holds 6.07% of the shares totaling 28.44 million with a market value of $726.52 million.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $16.78 per share for a total of $167800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76171.0 shares.

VICI Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that ABRAHAMSON JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $16.79 per share for $167900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66171.0 shares of the VICI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, ABRAHAMSON JAMES R (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $21.90 for $109500.0. The insider now directly holds 56,171 shares of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI).