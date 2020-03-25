News

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) And Okta Inc. (OKTA) Among Headliners

By Richard Addington

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) shares are -57.90% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.17% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -66.86% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 48.72% and -48.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Stifel recommended the HEXO stock is a Sell, while earlier, BMO Capital Markets had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 18, 2020. 8 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.67. The forecasts give the HEXO Corp. stock a price target range of $2.61 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.52. The two limits represent an upside potential of 74.33% or -28.85%.

Okta Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA), on the other hand, is trading around $123.97 with a market cap of $15.14B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $146.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.38 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Okta Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 118,026 shares. Insider sales totaled 278,204 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 35 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.09M shares after the latest sales, with 6.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.00% with a share float percentage of 112.28M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Okta Inc. having a total of 639 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 10.62 million shares worth more than $1.22 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 9.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 10.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 billion and represent 8.81% of shares outstanding.

News

News

News

Read More

Recent

