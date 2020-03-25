IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) turns bullish with gain of 4.51 points

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) is 230.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.42 and a high of $7.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMAC stock was last observed hovering at around $0.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.51% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.29% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.29% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.95, the stock is 613.19% and 415.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30.56 million and changing 1025.18% at the moment leaves the stock 87.88% off its SMA200. IMAC registered 26.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 33.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.63.

The stock witnessed a 483.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 217.31%, and is 853.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 59.75% over the week and 35.18% over the month.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) has around 105 employees, a market worth around $42.12M and $14.20M in sales. and $14.20M in sales Profit margin for the company is -42.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 1078.57% and -31.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-118.40%).

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $4.36M over the same period.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC), with 4.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 53.11% while institutional investors hold 1.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.51M, and float is at 4.01M with Short Float at 1.26%. Institutions hold 0.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38906.0 shares valued at $58359.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.45% of the IMAC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Citadel Advisors LLC with 19046.0 shares valued at $28569.0 to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 4800.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $7200.0, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 4628.0 with a market value of $6942.0.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ervin Jeffrey S, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Ervin Jeffrey S bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $1294.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 262900.0 shares.

IMAC Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Ervin Jeffrey S (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $2.08 per share for $1250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 262300.0 shares of the IMAC stock.