ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) dip is a big Buy opportunity

ING Groep N.V. (NYSE: ING) is -49.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $13.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The ING stock was last observed hovering at around $5.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.96% off its average median price target of $12.72 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.35% off the consensus price target high of $15.41 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -46.17% lower than the price target low of $4.18 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.11, the stock is -17.12% and -37.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.3 million and changing 18.64% at the moment leaves the stock -43.12% off its SMA200. ING registered -48.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.65 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.72.

The stock witnessed a -40.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.13%, and is 21.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.51% over the week and 6.41% over the month.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) has around 53981 employees, a market worth around $23.41B and $31.05B in sales. and $31.05B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.56 and Fwd P/E is 4.13. Distance from 52-week low is 35.18% and -55.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ING Groep N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.50% this year.

ING Groep N.V. (ING) Top Institutional Holders

329 institutions hold shares in ING Groep N.V. (ING), with 38.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 4.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.83B, and float is at 3.51B with Short Float at 0.15%. Institutions hold 4.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 49.91 million shares valued at $601.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.06% of the ING Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Boston Partners with 19.52 million shares valued at $235.26 million to account for 9.80% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 18.19 million shares representing 9.13% and valued at over $219.23 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.30% of the shares totaling 10.56 million with a market value of $127.21 million.

ING Groep N.V. (ING): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading -34.09% down over the past 12 months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -10.61% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.18% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.94.