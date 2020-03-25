Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) turns bullish with gain of 0.47 points

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) is 114.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.91 and a high of $19.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The INO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.29% lower than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is -0.11% and 38.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18.88 million and changing 7.10% at the moment leaves the stock 122.18% off its SMA200. INO registered 95.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 204.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.21.

The stock witnessed a 79.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 114.85%, and is -3.41% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.93% over the week and 33.80% over the month.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) has around 190 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $4.10M in sales. and $4.10M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 270.24% and -63.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-137.90%).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $1.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 314.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.70% in year-over-year returns.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Top Institutional Holders

140 institutions hold shares in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO), with 5.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.46% while institutional investors hold 31.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.15M, and float is at 140.76M with Short Float at 11.47%. Institutions hold 30.19% of the Float.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Weiner David B., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Weiner David B. sold 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $11.14 per share for a total of $38990.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 821610.0 shares.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Weiner David B. (Director) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $9.32 per share for $32620.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 825110.0 shares of the INO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Weiner David B. (Director) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $18.00 for $63000.0. The insider now directly holds 816,944 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO).

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.76% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -29.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.79% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.09.