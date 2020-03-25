Institutional Interest Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Reaches 500 Major Investors

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: GOLD) is 4.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.65 and a high of $22.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The GOLD stock was last observed hovering at around $16.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.57% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -8.33% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.50, the stock is 4.13% and 3.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34.33 million and changing 15.18% at the moment leaves the stock 11.10% off its SMA200. GOLD registered 36.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.58.

The stock witnessed a -11.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.75%, and is 10.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.29% over the week and 10.65% over the month.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has around 22100 employees, a market worth around $34.69B and $9.72B in sales. and $9.72B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.66 and Fwd P/E is 24.62. Profit margin for the company is 40.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.38% and -13.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.60%).

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Barrick Gold Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $2.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 270.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) Top Institutional Holders

218 institutions hold shares in Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 41.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.78B, and float is at 1.75B with Short Float at 1.47%. Institutions hold 41.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 92.64 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 5.29% of the GOLD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 68.7 million shares valued at $941.88 million to account for 3.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 62.03 million shares representing 3.54% and valued at over $850.41 million, while Flossbach von Storch AG holds 3.00% of the shares totaling 52.56 million with a market value of $720.63 million.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) that is trading -2.35% down over the past 12 months. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) is 1.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.13% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 27.5 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.5.