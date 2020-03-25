Institutional Interest eBay Inc. (EBAY) Reaches 500 Major Investors

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is -23.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.02 and a high of $42.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The EBAY stock was last observed hovering at around $26.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.33%.

Currently trading at $27.67, the stock is -18.78% and -21.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.05 million and changing 5.05% at the moment leaves the stock -26.15% off its SMA200. EBAY registered -24.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.42.

The stock witnessed a -25.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.54%, and is -16.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.84% over the week and 5.50% over the month.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) has around 13300 employees, a market worth around $23.29B and $10.80B in sales. and $10.80B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.21 and Fwd P/E is 8.18. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.34% and -34.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.40%).

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Analyst Forecasts

eBay Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.73 with sales reaching $2.32B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.40% year-over-year.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Top Institutional Holders

1,305 institutions hold shares in eBay Inc. (EBAY), with 36.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.53% while institutional investors hold 99.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 841.80M, and float is at 759.67M with Short Float at 7.24%. Institutions hold 94.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 59.54 million shares valued at $2.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.48% of the EBAY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 50.45 million shares valued at $1.82 billion to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 35.46 million shares representing 4.45% and valued at over $1.28 billion, while Comprehensive Financial Management, LLC holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 33.37 million with a market value of $1.21 billion.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) Insider Activity

A total of 177 insider transactions have happened at eBay Inc. (EBAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 79 and purchases happening 98 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doerger Brian J., the company’s VP, Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Doerger Brian J. sold 3,924 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $38.14 per share for a total of $149662.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32908.0 shares.

eBay Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Yetto Kristin A (SVP, Chief People Officer) sold a total of 29,863 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $37.00 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 56100.0 shares of the EBAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Doerger Brian J. (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,141 shares at an average price of $36.91 for $115919.0. The insider now directly holds 36,832 shares of eBay Inc. (EBAY).

eBay Inc. (EBAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -67.97% down over the past 12 months. Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) is 20.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 45.85% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.37.