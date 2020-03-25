Investing action plan for Cars.com Inc. (CARS) And Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS)

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE: CARS) shares are -67.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.63% or $0.21 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -67.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -35.93% and -67.33% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 05, 2020, DA Davidson recommended the CARS stock is a Buy, while earlier, BTIG Research had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 09, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the CARS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.94 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.88. The forecasts give the Cars.com Inc. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.38% or 56.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 70.30% in the current quarter to $0.25, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.42, down -2.00% from $1.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.19 and $0.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.66 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 9 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 963,700 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 36,959. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 808,068 and 32,260 in purchases and sales respectively.

WIENER BRYAN, a Director at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $25840.0 at $6.46 per share on Mar 11. The CEO and President had earlier bought another 16,600 CARS shares valued at $95782.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $5.77 per share. Rogers James F (Chief Legal Officer) bought 7,050 shares at $7.04 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $49632.0 while Tomy Jeanette, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 2,800 shares on Feb 28 for $24780.0 with each share fetching $8.85.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SENS), on the other hand, is trading around $0.56 with a market cap of $110.60M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.47 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 15 times at Senseonics Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 295,326 shares. Insider sales totaled 160,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 69.5M shares after the latest sales, with 0.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.60% with a share float percentage of 153.73M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Senseonics Holdings Inc. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company.