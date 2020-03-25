Investing action plan for Centennial Resource Development Inc. (CDEV) And Cloudera Inc. (CLDR)

Centennial Resource Development Inc. (NASDAQ: CDEV) shares are -90.26% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -21.02% or -$0.12 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -89.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 31.99% and -83.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 19, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the CDEV stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 24, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the CDEV stock is a “Moderate Sell. 5 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.45 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.66. The forecasts give the Centennial Resource Development Inc. stock a price target range of $12.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 96.25% or 10.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -25.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, up from the -$0.03 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.42, down -11.00% from $0.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.35 and $0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,085,647 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 64,847. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 748,257 and 27,512 in purchases and sales respectively.

Glyphis George S., a VP, Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 15,000 shares worth $28697.0 at $1.91 per share on Mar 03. The VP, Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 10,000 CDEV shares valued at $19150.0 on Mar 04. The shares were bought at $1.92 per share. SHAPIRO STEVEN J (Director) bought 50,000 shares at $1.92 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $96150.0 while O’Connor Davis O, (VP, General Counsel) bought 10,000 shares on Dec 03 for $30291.0 with each share fetching $3.03.

Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR), on the other hand, is trading around $7.43 with a market cap of $1.67B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.80 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.25 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Cloudera Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 25 times and accounting for 1,747,254 shares. Insider sales totaled 869,576 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.61M shares after the latest sales, with 25.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cloudera Inc. having a total of 302 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Icahn, Carl, C. with over 54.8 million shares worth more than $637.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Icahn, Carl, C. held 19.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Intel Corporation, with the investment firm holding over 26.07 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $303.15 million and represent 9.32% of shares outstanding.