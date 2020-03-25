Investing action plan for EPR Properties (EPR) And 3D Systems Corporation (DDD)

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) shares are -69.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 25.40% or $4.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -69.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.55% and -67.92% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 18, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the EPR stock is a Overweight, while earlier, SunTrust had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 16, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the EPR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $21.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $59.14. The forecasts give the EPR Properties stock a price target range of $74.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.11% or -15.57%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -29.10% in the current quarter to $0.61, down from the $0.79 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.72, up 2.80% from $2.3 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.57 and $0.74. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.97 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 219,670 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 135,297. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 186,147 and 115,633 in purchases and sales respectively.

Evans Craig L., a SVP & General Counsel at the company, sold 2,500 shares worth $172231.0 at $68.89 per share on Jan 02. The SVP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 2,500 EPR shares valued at $174522.0 on Jan 03. The shares were sold at $69.81 per share. BROWN PETER C (Director) sold 2,000 shares at $70.74 per share on Dec 04 for a total of $141482.0 while DRUTEN ROBERT J, (Director) sold 3,000 shares on Aug 05 for $219768.0 with each share fetching $73.26.

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD), on the other hand, is trading around $6.47 with a market cap of $796.78M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.04 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at 3D Systems Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 326,382 shares. Insider sales totaled 124,379 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.92M shares after the latest sales, with 5.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.20% with a share float percentage of 113.59M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with 3D Systems Corporation having a total of 305 institutions that hold shares in the company.