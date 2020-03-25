Investing action plan for KBR Inc. (KBR) And Tailored Brands Inc. (TLRD)

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) shares are -40.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.32% or $2.81 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -40.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 18.86% and -39.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 22, 2019, SunTrust recommended the KBR stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Resumed the stock as a Buy on August 22, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the KBR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.91. The forecasts give the KBR Inc. stock a price target range of $40.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.63% or 17.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $0.37, up from the $0.36 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.86, up 10.60% from $1.69 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.41 and $0.51. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 50 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 33 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 242,275 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 129,757. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 224,666 and 113,615 in purchases and sales respectively.

SOPP MARK W, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 2,525 shares worth $50121.0 at $19.85 per share on Mar 09. The Pres., Energy Solutions Dlv. had earlier sold another 2,343 KBR shares valued at $51523.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $21.99 per share. Conlon Gregory Sean (Chief Digital & Development) sold 12,250 shares at $25.62 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $313845.0 while SOPP MARK W, (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought 2,000 shares on Mar 02 for $51436.0 with each share fetching $25.72.

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD), on the other hand, is trading around $1.44 with a market cap of $73.58M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.63 and spell out a more modest performance – a 68.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.61 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Tailored Brands Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 5 times and accounting for 46,869 shares. Insider sales totaled 10,828 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.15M shares after the latest sales, with 4.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.00% with a share float percentage of 45.05M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tailored Brands Inc. having a total of 209 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.65 million shares worth more than $31.66 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 3.47 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $14.39 million and represent 7.18% of shares outstanding.