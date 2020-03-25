Investors have great interest in Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) shares are -61.28% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 31.70% or $5.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -61.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.26% and -58.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Piper Sandler recommended the LNC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 20, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the LNC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $57.36. The forecasts give the Lincoln National Corporation stock a price target range of $81.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 71.79% or 34.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $2.27, up from the $2.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.67, up 3.30% from $6.71 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.73 and $2.61. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.61 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 259,547 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 113,125. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 232,329 and 66,043 in purchases and sales respectively.

Solon Kenneth S., a EVP & Chief Information Ofc. at the company, bought 4,000 shares worth $97320.0 at $24.33 per share on Mar 12. The EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off had earlier bought another 2,000 LNC shares valued at $53640.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $26.82 per share. GLASS DENNIS R (President & CEO) bought 400 shares at $34.15 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $13660.0 while Buckingham Lisa, (EVP, Ch Pple Place Brand Off) bought 1,500 shares on Mar 09 for $49005.0 with each share fetching $32.67.

Globalstar Inc. (NYSE:GSAT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.30 with a market cap of $473.12M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Globalstar Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 8,887,382 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 29.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.06B shares after the latest sales, with 1.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.00% with a share float percentage of 605.53M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Globalstar Inc. having a total of 122 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. with over 110.72 million shares worth more than $57.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Mudrick Capital Management, L.P. held 6.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 53.85 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.93 million and represent 3.23% of shares outstanding.