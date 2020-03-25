Investors have great interest in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (MTNB), Forescout Technologies Inc. (FSCT)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MTNB) shares are -70.24% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.60% or $0.08 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.59% and -43.23% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, SunTrust recommended the MTNB stock is a Buy, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on January 27, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the MTNB stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.54. The forecasts give the Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $5.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.4% or 77.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to -$0.03, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.12, up 922.20% from -$0.13 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and -$0.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,030,976 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 45,827 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Forescout Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FSCT), on the other hand, is trading around $29.95 with a market cap of $1.42B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $36.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Forescout Technologies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 232,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 451,831 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 59 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -36.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.97M shares after the latest sales, with -7.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.30% with a share float percentage of 46.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Forescout Technologies Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.79 million shares worth more than $158.63 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Jericho Capital Asset Management, LP, with the investment firm holding over 3.09 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $129.41 million and represent 6.83% of shares outstanding.