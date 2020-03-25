Investors have great interest in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (ZOM)

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares are -36.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.21% or $16.21 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -37.18% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.39% and -28.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 31, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the ORLY stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 18, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $277.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $422.54. The forecasts give the O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stock a price target range of $483.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $335.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.62% or 17.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -0.50% in the current quarter to $4.35, up from the $4.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $19.12, up 5.60% from $17.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.37 and $5.18. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $21.32 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 53 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 146,382 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 350,250. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 29,749 and 47,220 in purchases and sales respectively.

OREILLY LAWRENCE P, a Director at the company, sold 4,485 shares worth $1.7 million at $380.03 per share on Feb 27. The SVP OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY had earlier bought another 50 ORLY shares valued at $18000.0 on Feb 28. The shares were bought at $360.00 per share. HENDRICKSON THOMAS (Director) sold 1,000 shares at $374.69 per share on Feb 27 for a total of $374690.0 while DUMAS ROBERT ALLEN, (SVP OF EASTERN STORE OPS/SALES) sold 25,000 shares on Feb 21 for $9.76 million with each share fetching $390.41.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE:ZOM), on the other hand, is trading around $0.16 with a market cap of $20.30M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.07 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 62.37M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 57.73% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.50% with a share float percentage of 66.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company.