Investors have great interest in State Street Corporation (STT), PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS)

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) shares are -38.60% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.40% or $5.36 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.70% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.72% and -34.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Jefferies recommended the STT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 05, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the STT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $80.75. The forecasts give the State Street Corporation stock a price target range of $100.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 51.43% or -1.19%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.20% in the current quarter to $1.41, up from the $1.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.45, down -0.00% from $6.17 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.06 and $1.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 53 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 75 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 671,408 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 337,615. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 490,513 and 126,051 in purchases and sales respectively.

Kuritzkes Andrew P, a EVP and Chief Risk Officer at the company, sold 6,942 shares worth $539602.0 at $77.73 per share on Feb 18. The EVP and Chief Risk Officer had earlier sold another 11,861 STT shares valued at $793941.0 on Feb 28. The shares were sold at $66.94 per share. Erickson Andrew (Executive Vice President) sold 763 shares at $78.17 per share on Feb 18 for a total of $59644.0 while AMBROSIUS JOERG, (Executive Vice President) sold 2,500 shares on Nov 29 for $187700.0 with each share fetching $75.08.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS), on the other hand, is trading around $16.87 with a market cap of $5.15B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $216.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 92.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PagSeguro Digital Ltd. having a total of 335 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 35.89 million shares worth more than $1.23 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Capital Research Global Investors held 22.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 19.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $681.99 million and represent 12.30% of shares outstanding.