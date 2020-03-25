Is Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Getting More Institutional Investors?

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is -37.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.56 and a high of $88.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.45% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 71.81% off the consensus price target high of $96.00 offered by 37 analysts, but current levels are -0.22% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.06, the stock is -10.69% and -33.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.5 million and changing 19.68% at the moment leaves the stock -43.59% off its SMA200. LYFT registered a loss of -40.28% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $47.81.

The stock witnessed a -36.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.53%, and is 45.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.37% over the week and 14.24% over the month.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has around 5683 employees, a market worth around $6.43B and $3.62B in sales. and $3.62B in sales Profit margin for the company is -72.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.83% and -69.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-94.80%).

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is a “Overweight”. 37 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lyft Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.5 with sales reaching $986.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -258.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.50% in year-over-year returns.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Top Institutional Holders

487 institutions hold shares in Lyft Inc. (LYFT), with 80.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.32% while institutional investors hold 82.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 237.76M, and float is at 208.17M with Short Float at 8.63%. Institutions hold 61.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 42.69 million shares valued at $1.84 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.33% of the LYFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 17.66 million shares valued at $759.83 million to account for 5.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AH Equity Partners III (Parallel), L.L.C. which holds 9.0 million shares representing 3.02% and valued at over $387.22 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.78% of the shares totaling 8.29 million with a market value of $356.56 million.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Lyft Inc. (LYFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Makavy Ran I., the company’s EVP and Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Makavy Ran I. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $40.63 per share for a total of $609518.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 568678.0 shares.

Lyft Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 20 that Roberts Brian Keith (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 22,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 20 and was made at $45.25 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 678741.0 shares of the LYFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) disposed off 559 shares at an average price of $46.02 for $25726.0. The insider now directly holds 15,258 shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT).