Is TechnipFMC plc (FTI) a good stock to buy now?

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) is -66.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.49 and a high of $28.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The FTI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.79%.

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is -31.44% and -52.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.58 million and changing 12.54% at the moment leaves the stock -66.19% off its SMA200. FTI registered -69.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.89.

The stock witnessed a -55.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.43%, and is 14.91% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.13% over the week and 13.93% over the month.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $13.41B in sales. and $13.41B in sales Fwd P/E is 4.73. Profit margin for the company is -18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.91% and -75.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.90%).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Analyst Forecasts

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $3.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.00% in year-over-year returns.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Top Institutional Holders

For TechnipFMC plc (FTI), with 118.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.55% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 34.14 million shares valued at $732.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.64% of the FTI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is First Eagle Investment Management, LLC with 32.27 million shares valued at $691.91 million to account for 7.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 29.41 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $630.47 million, while Bpifrance SA holds 5.52% of the shares totaling 24.69 million with a market value of $529.33 million.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at TechnipFMC plc (FTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by OLEARY JOHN C G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that OLEARY JOHN C G bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $5.08 per share for a total of $25400.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 51633.0 shares.

TechnipFMC plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that OLEARY JOHN C G (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $5.35 per share for $26750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 46633.0 shares of the FTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Piou Olivier (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.41 for $108200.0. The insider now directly holds 65,965 shares of TechnipFMC plc (FTI).

TechnipFMC plc (FTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading -85.22% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.88% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.24.