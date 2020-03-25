Is there a cornucopia of returns in Humana Inc. (HUM) And GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY)

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) shares are -36.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.15% or $19.63 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -36.53% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.13% and -32.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, Mizuho recommended the HUM stock is a Buy, while earlier, JP Morgan had Reiterated the stock as a Overweight on January 03, 2020. 24 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the HUM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 24 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 17 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $234.06 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $409.18. The forecasts give the Humana Inc. stock a price target range of $460.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $361.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 49.12% or 35.16%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.60% in the current quarter to $4.51, up from the $4.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $18.61, up 14.00% from $17.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $5.79 and $6.71. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $22.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 85 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 81 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 258,741 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 206,226. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 72,260 and 46,899 in purchases and sales respectively.

Zipperle Cynthia H, a SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont at the company, bought 1,500 shares worth $434100.0 at $289.40 per share on Mar 13. The Director had earlier sold another 5,800 HUM shares valued at $1.49 million on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $256.19 per share. Huval Timothy S. (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 13,437 shares at $342.90 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $4.61 million while Diamond Susan M, (Segment President, Home Bus.) bought 1,785 shares on Feb 28 for $570629.0 with each share fetching $319.68.

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), on the other hand, is trading around $57.31 with a market cap of $8.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $86.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at GoDaddy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 359,112 shares. Insider sales totaled 187,871 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 647.34k shares after the latest sales, with 72.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 153.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GoDaddy Inc. having a total of 564 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.22 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 13.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $933.1 million and represent 7.92% of shares outstanding.