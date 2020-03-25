Is there a cornucopia of returns in YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) And New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF) shares are -66.06% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.59% or $0.53 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -64.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 11.97% and -56.91% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, Citigroup recommended the YPF stock is a Sell, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 17, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the YPF stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.93 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.75. The forecasts give the YPF Sociedad Anonima stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.03. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.8% or -281.55%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -232.50% in the current quarter to $0.31, up from the $0.22 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.89, down -5.00% from $3.51 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.62 for the next year.

New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV), on the other hand, is trading around $1.24 with a market cap of $103.08M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.75 and spell out a more modest performance – a 73.89% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at New Age Beverages Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 901,109 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,000 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 1 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 10.86M shares after the latest sales, with 8.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.70% with a share float percentage of 74.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Age Beverages Corporation having a total of 119 institutions that hold shares in the company.