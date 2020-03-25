Is Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) a good stock to buy now?

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) is 340.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $12.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The WTRH stock was last observed hovering at around $1.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $1.42, the stock is 106.99% and 188.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.63 million and changing -8.97% at the moment leaves the stock -22.46% off its SMA200. WTRH registered -88.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5134 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8083.

The stock witnessed a 282.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 315.45%, and is 86.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 77.89% over the week and 38.15% over the month.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $82.42M and $217.80M in sales. and $217.80M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 568.24% and -88.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-188.00%).

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waitr Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $45.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -84.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Top Institutional Holders

96 institutions hold shares in Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH), with 16.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.16% while institutional investors hold 53.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.04M, and float is at 53.82M with Short Float at 18.40%. Institutions hold 41.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pelham Capital Ltd. with over 4.4 million shares valued at $1.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.74% of the WTRH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.2 million shares valued at $1.35 million to account for 5.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jefferies Financial Group Inc. which holds 3.9 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $1.25 million, while Conifer Management, L.L.C. holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 3.0 million with a market value of $966000.0.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHRAMM DAMON E., the company’s Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that SCHRAMM DAMON E. sold 61,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $0.37 per share for a total of $23057.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14000.0 shares.