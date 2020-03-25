It makes sense to watch AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) And Clarivate Analytics Plc (CCC)

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares are 267.65% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.21% or -$0.11 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 316.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.89% and 88.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the AIM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3.83. The forecasts give the AIM ImmunoTech Inc. stock a price target range of $6.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.23% or 0.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.50% in the current quarter to -$0.37, up from the -$1.32 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$3.06, up 49.90% from -$9.68 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.42 and -$0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 65 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,320,977 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 25,551 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE:CCC), on the other hand, is trading around $19.11 with a market cap of $6.85B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $22.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 13.92% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.56 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.50% with a share float percentage of 141.79M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Clarivate Analytics Plc having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 37.97 million shares worth more than $637.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 10.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.63 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $245.71 million and represent 4.04% of shares outstanding.