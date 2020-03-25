It makes sense to watch Baker Hughes Company (BKR) And Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Baker Hughes Company (NYSE: BKR) shares are -56.11% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.58% or $1.92 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.16% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.00% and -42.25% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 20, 2020, Edward Jones recommended the BKR stock is a Hold, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 10, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the BKR stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 24 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.25 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.34. The forecasts give the Baker Hughes Company stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $14.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.91% or 19.64%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.90% in the current quarter to $0.15, up from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.92, up 2.90% from $0.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.09 and $0.3. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 48 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 132,741,263 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 132,426,915. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 238,037 and 68,913 in purchases and sales respectively.

Worrell Brian, a Chief Financial Officer at the company, bought 3,000 shares worth $54151.0 at $18.05 per share on Feb 26. The Director had earlier bought another 5,000 BKR shares valued at $88994.0 on Feb 26. The shares were bought at $17.80 per share. Simonelli Lorenzo (Chairman, President and CEO) bought 11,254 shares at $17.74 per share on Feb 26 for a total of $199673.0 while Simonelli Lorenzo, (Chairman, President and CEO) bought 15,368 shares on Feb 24 for $299522.0 with each share fetching $19.49.

Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR), on the other hand, is trading around $79.14 with a market cap of $24.51B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $127.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.96 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at Marriott International Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 657,155 shares. Insider sales totaled 530,508 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 46 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 55.82M shares after the latest sales, with 1.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.60% with a share float percentage of 268.39M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marriott International Inc. having a total of 1,189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 20.41 million shares worth more than $3.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.3 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.47 billion and represent 5.03% of shares outstanding.