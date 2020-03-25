It makes sense to watch CRH plc (CRH) And Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)

CRH plc (NYSE: CRH) shares are -43.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 13.33% or $2.69 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -42.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.78% and -36.93% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2019, Kepler recommended the CRH stock is a Reduce, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on December 16, 2019. 1 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.87 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $24.01. The forecasts give the CRH plc stock a price target range of $48.53 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.05. The two limits represent an upside potential of 52.87% or 32.83%.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM), on the other hand, is trading around $138.20 with a market cap of $34.05B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $162.53 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.1 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.50% with a share float percentage of 119.48M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlassian Corporation Plc having a total of 540 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 16.39 million shares worth more than $1.97 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 13.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 7.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $913.82 million and represent 6.23% of shares outstanding.