It makes sense to watch Datadog Inc. (DDOG) And Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) shares are -8.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.83% or $1.59 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -10.44% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.08% and -23.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Needham recommended the DDOG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the DDOG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $34.49 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.56. The forecasts give the Datadog Inc. stock a price target range of $65.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $42.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.94% or 17.88%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.05, up 48.90% from -$0.01 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.04 and $0. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 14 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 21,356,686 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 23,092,818. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 204,308 and 12,690,302 in purchases and sales respectively.

Shah Shardul, a Director at the company, sold 28,209 shares worth $913072.0 at $32.37 per share on Mar 12. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 28,209 DDOG shares valued at $913072.0 on Mar 12. The shares were sold at $32.37 per share. Callahan Michael James (Director) sold 18,000 shares at $37.94 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $682943.0 while Pomel Olivier, (Chief Executive Officer) sold 62,500 shares on Mar 02 for $2.78 million with each share fetching $44.41.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE), on the other hand, is trading around $31.98 with a market cap of $9.71B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $52.20 and spell out a more modest performance – a 38.74% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at Nucor Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 99,584 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,400 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 39 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.88M shares after the latest sales, with 4.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.80% with a share float percentage of 298.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nucor Corporation having a total of 1,043 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.68 million shares worth more than $2.12 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co, with the investment firm holding over 28.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.59 billion and represent 9.37% of shares outstanding.