It makes sense to watch Dollar General Corporation (DG) And Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) shares are -9.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.39% or $1.95 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -9.50% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.22% and -13.98% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 28, 2020, Jefferies recommended the DG stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a In-line on March 13, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the DG stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $141.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $171.50. The forecasts give the Dollar General Corporation stock a price target range of $190.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $135.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.36% or -5.05%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.50% in the current quarter to $1.57, up from the $1.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.46, up 7.40% from $5.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.32 and $1.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $7.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 29 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 134,430 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 89,862. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 66,252 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ravener Robert D, a EVP & Chief People Officer at the company, sold 38,659 shares worth $4.63 million at $119.84 per share on Apr 04. The EVP & Chief People Officer had earlier sold another 8,973 DG shares valued at $1.11 million on Apr 16. The shares were sold at $123.82 per share.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE), on the other hand, is trading around $5.68 with a market cap of $726.72M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.84 and spell out a more modest performance – a 61.73% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.66 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 46 times at Cadence Bancorporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 138,026 shares. Insider sales totaled 27,290 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.49M shares after the latest sales, with 3.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.50% with a share float percentage of 121.32M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cadence Bancorporation having a total of 319 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.84 million shares worth more than $341.55 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 14.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 12.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $234.99 million and represent 10.30% of shares outstanding.