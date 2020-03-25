It makes sense to watch Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (ONTX) And Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL)

Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) shares are -4.10% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.58% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 18.48% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 21.46% and -28.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 17, 2018, Maxim Group recommended the ONTX stock is a Hold, while earlier, H.C. Wainwright had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on March 01, 2018. 3 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the ONTX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 3 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.37 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.10. The forecasts give the Onconova Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $2.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.30. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.5% or 71.54%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.90% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$1.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.07, up 77.80% from -$4.99 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 6 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 19 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 968,760 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 717,009. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARINO JAMES J, a Director at the company, bought 150,000 shares worth $30000.0 at $0.20 per share on Nov 25. The Director had earlier bought another 500,000 ONTX shares valued at $100000.0 on Nov 25. The shares were bought at $0.20 per share. Fruchtman Steven M (President, Chief Executive Off) bought 149,000 shares at $0.20 per share on Nov 25 for a total of $29800.0 while Guerin Mark Patrick, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 87,500 shares on Nov 25 for $17500.0 with each share fetching $0.20.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL), on the other hand, is trading around $21.86 with a market cap of $14.61B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.09 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.91 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Marvell Technology Group Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 45 times and accounting for 189,152 shares. Insider sales totaled 290,964 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 52 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.19M shares after the latest sales, with 0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 664.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marvell Technology Group Ltd. having a total of 718 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 102.0 million shares worth more than $2.71 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 100.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.67 billion and represent 15.00% of shares outstanding.