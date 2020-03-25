It makes sense to watch Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) And CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (CBL)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) shares are -25.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.51% or $4.14 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -25.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.04% and -29.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 07, 2020, Barclays recommended the DGX stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Underweight on January 08, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the DGX stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $79.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $110.43. The forecasts give the Quest Diagnostics Incorporated stock a price target range of $125.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $97.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 36.58% or 18.27%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.40% in the current quarter to $1.46, up from the $1.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.65, up 2.00% from $6.56 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.64 and $1.79. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.96 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 37 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 980,111 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 933,520. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 483,091 and 436,438 in purchases and sales respectively.

PREVOZNIK MICHAEL E, a SVP & General Counsel at the company, sold 2,175 shares worth $226744.0 at $104.25 per share on Mar 11. The EVP, General Diagnostics had earlier sold another 3,513 DGX shares valued at $308251.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $87.75 per share. Doherty Catherine T. (SVP, Group Exec. Clin. Fran.) sold 2,501 shares at $104.25 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $260729.0 while RUSCKOWSKI STEPHEN H, (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 100 shares on Mar 10 for $11219.0 with each share fetching $112.19.

CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL), on the other hand, is trading around $0.34 with a market cap of $45.99M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.12 and spell out a more modest performance – a 69.64% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.34 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at CBL & Associates Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 37,042,742 shares. Insider sales totaled 69,141 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 34M shares after the latest sales, with -834.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.50%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBL & Associates Properties Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 26.54 million shares worth more than $27.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Luxor Capital Group, LP, with the investment firm holding over 9.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.8 million and represent 5.31% of shares outstanding.