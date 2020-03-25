Finance

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) picks momentum as shares drop -8.98%

By Andrew Francis

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) is -50.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.83 and a high of $9.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITUB stock was last observed hovering at around $4.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $8.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.59% off the consensus price target high of $10.77 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 29.09% higher than the price target low of $6.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.46, the stock is -23.58% and -36.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.9 million and changing 10.95% at the moment leaves the stock -45.62% off its SMA200. ITUB registered -46.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.36.

The stock witnessed a -38.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.64%, and is -8.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.92% over the week and 8.04% over the month.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) has around 94900 employees, a market worth around $43.09B and $27.47B in sales. and $27.47B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.23 and Fwd P/E is 6.46. Profit margin for the company is 19.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.45% and -53.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $7.23B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.70% in year-over-year returns.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Top Institutional Holders

497 institutions hold shares in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), with 12.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 25.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.66B, and float is at 5.29B with Short Float at 0.43%. Institutions hold 25.33% of the Float.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) that is trading -45.93% down over the past 12 months. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) is -51.97% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -25.56% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.

Finance

Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) up -25.03% since start of the year

Richard Addington - 0
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is -37.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.10 and a high...
Read more
Finance

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX)

Sue Brooks - 0
The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -28.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.00 and a...
Read more
Finance

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares are -82.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.56% or $0.17 higher in the latest...
Read more

Read More

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Ballard Power Systems Inc. (BLDP), The RealReal Inc. (REAL)

Markets Sue Brooks - 0
Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares are 15.46% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.87% or $0.46 higher in the...
Read more

Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN)

Finance Winifred Gerald - 0
Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE: BEN) is -9.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.36 and a high...
Read more

Recent

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Groupon Inc. (GRPN), ONEOK Inc. (OKE)

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Groupon Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are -79.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -25.00% or -$0.16 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

Ryder System Inc. (R) up -36.18% since start of the year

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Ryder System Inc. (NYSE: R) is -24.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.64 and a high...
Read more

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) is -3.35% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.06 and a...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us