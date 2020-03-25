Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) makes 1.90% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) is -39.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.42 and a high of $22.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The KMI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.48% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 8.0% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.88, the stock is -20.94% and -33.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.04 million and changing 16.77% at the moment leaves the stock -36.23% off its SMA200. KMI registered -36.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -38.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.16.

The stock witnessed a -40.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.58%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.94% over the week and 9.28% over the month.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has around 11086 employees, a market worth around $26.00B and $13.21B in sales. and $13.21B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.39 and Fwd P/E is 13.26. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.73% and -42.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $3.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 44.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Top Institutional Holders

1,533 institutions hold shares in Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), with 311.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.75% while institutional investors hold 74.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.02B, and float is at 1.95B with Short Float at 1.69%. Institutions hold 64.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 164.24 million shares valued at $3.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.25% of the KMI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 135.04 million shares valued at $2.86 billion to account for 5.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 104.65 million shares representing 4.62% and valued at over $2.22 billion, while ClearBridge Investments, LLC holds 1.75% of the shares totaling 39.62 million with a market value of $838.68 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KINDER RICHARD D, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that KINDER RICHARD D bought 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 11 at a price of $15.51 per share for a total of $7.75 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 244.54 million shares.

Kinder Morgan Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that KINDER RICHARD D (Executive Chairman) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $19.51 per share for $5.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 244.04 million shares of the KMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, KEAN STEVEN J (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $18.61 for $93045.0. The insider now directly holds 6,532,048 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading -55.66% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.55% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 32.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.43.