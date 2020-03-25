Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Vs. Gentex Corporation (GNTX): Updated Outlook

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) shares are -36.02% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 15.36% or $7.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -35.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.59% and -42.26% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 23, 2020, Jefferies recommended the LW stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the LW stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $55.04 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $84.17. The forecasts give the Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $103.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $48.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.56% or -14.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 13.10% in the current quarter to $0.94, down from the $0.95 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.43, up 7.30% from $3.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.87. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.7 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 31 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 18 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 245,693 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 90,540. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 22,016 and 32,251 in purchases and sales respectively.

Miller Sharon L., a Senior Vice President at the company, sold 3,943 shares worth $359387.0 at $91.15 per share on Jan 09. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 5,500 LW shares valued at $501727.0 on Jan 21. The shares were sold at $91.22 per share. MADARIETA BERNADETTE M (Vice President and Controller) sold 3,472 shares at $91.47 per share on Jan 09 for a total of $317573.0 while JURGENSEN WILLIAM G, (Director) bought 18,000 shares on Jan 08 for $1.66 million with each share fetching $92.01.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX), on the other hand, is trading around $21.39 with a market cap of $5.42B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at Gentex Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 67,633 shares. Insider sales totaled 48,414 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 5 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 527.68k shares after the latest sales, with 3.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.60% with a share float percentage of 250.08M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gentex Corporation having a total of 655 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.93 million shares worth more than $722.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 24.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $708.89 million and represent 9.73% of shares outstanding.