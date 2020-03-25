Macy’s Inc. (M) makes -15.52% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) is -66.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.73 and a high of $26.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The M stock was last observed hovering at around $4.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.27% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -13.2% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.66, the stock is -42.97% and -59.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56.08 million and changing 17.67% at the moment leaves the stock -66.10% off its SMA200. M registered -76.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.81 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.62.

The stock witnessed a -63.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.06%, and is -15.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.02% over the week and 12.28% over the month.

Macy’s Inc. (M) has around 130000 employees, a market worth around $1.75B and $25.33B in sales. and $25.33B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.13 and Fwd P/E is 2.66. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.66% and -78.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Macy’s Inc. (M) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Macy’s Inc. (M) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Macy’s Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $4.72B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.90% year-over-year.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Top Institutional Holders

748 institutions hold shares in Macy’s Inc. (M), with 605.64k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 98.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 309.90M, and float is at 308.32M with Short Float at 26.50%. Institutions hold 97.99% of the Float.

Macy’s Inc. (M) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Macy’s Inc. (M) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Williams Felicia, the company’s EVP,Controller/Enterprise Risk. SEC filings show that Williams Felicia sold 6,556 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $12.72 per share for a total of $83417.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 840.0 shares.

Macy’s Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Harper John T. (Chief Operations Officer) sold a total of 5,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $12.73 per share for $66315.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21770.0 shares of the M stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Garcia C Elisa D (CLO & Secretary) disposed off 7,868 shares at an average price of $12.68 for $99771.0. The insider now directly holds 26,599 shares of Macy’s Inc. (M).

Macy’s Inc. (M): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dillard’s Inc. (DDS) that is trading -35.69% down over the past 12 months. The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX) is -22.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.77% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 83.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.17.