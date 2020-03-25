Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of NIO Limited (NIO)

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) is -35.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.19 and a high of $5.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The NIO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $24.23 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.06% off the consensus price target high of $88.53 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 58.66% higher than the price target low of $6.29 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.60, the stock is -23.63% and -32.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 62.78 million and changing 9.70% at the moment leaves the stock -10.40% off its SMA200. NIO registered -51.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.90.

The stock witnessed a -32.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.35%, and is -10.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.76% over the week and 11.24% over the month.

NIO Limited (NIO) has around 9834 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $1.11B in sales. and $1.11B in sales Distance from 52-week low is 118.49% and -54.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-95.50%).

NIO Limited (NIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIO Limited (NIO) is a “Hold”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIO Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.87 with sales reaching $1.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -208.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 51.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 702.10% in year-over-year returns.

NIO Limited (NIO) Top Institutional Holders

1 institutions hold shares in NIO Limited (NIO), with 540.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.52% while institutional investors hold 2.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.07B, and float is at 729.17M with Short Float at 23.42%. Institutions hold 1.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 101.37 million shares valued at $407.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 63.36% of the NIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited with 41.45 million shares valued at $166.62 million to account for 25.90% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 31.11 million shares representing 19.44% and valued at over $125.04 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 16.39% of the shares totaling 26.23 million with a market value of $105.45 million.