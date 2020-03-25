Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of Roku Inc. (ROKU)

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) is -27.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $55.02 and a high of $176.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The ROKU stock was last observed hovering at around $89.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.74% off its average median price target of $165.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.4% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -62.0% lower than the price target low of $60.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.20, the stock is 3.35% and -15.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17.71 million and changing 8.65% at the moment leaves the stock -21.67% off its SMA200. ROKU registered 45.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -9.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $124.07.

The stock witnessed a -16.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.99%, and is 39.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.00% over the week and 11.24% over the month.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) has around 1650 employees, a market worth around $10.62B and $1.13B in sales. and $1.13B in sales Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.66% and -44.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.00%).

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Roku Inc. (ROKU) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Roku Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42 with sales reaching $305.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -514.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 40.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 47.90% in year-over-year returns.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Top Institutional Holders

630 institutions hold shares in Roku Inc. (ROKU), with 979.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.82% while institutional investors hold 71.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 109.26M, and float is at 93.99M with Short Float at 15.19%. Institutions hold 71.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.23 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.74% of the ROKU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.85 million shares valued at $1.05 billion to account for 8.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.18 million shares representing 5.46% and valued at over $693.26 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.73% of the shares totaling 4.48 million with a market value of $600.39 million.

Roku Inc. (ROKU) Insider Activity

A total of 152 insider transactions have happened at Roku Inc. (ROKU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 114 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KAY STEPHEN H, the company’s SVP General Counsel, Secretary. SEC filings show that KAY STEPHEN H sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $95.94 per share for a total of $959352.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85812.0 shares.

Roku Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that Ozgen Mustafa (SVP and GM of Account Acquisit) sold a total of 6,272 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $107.37 per share for $673454.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ROKU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Rosenberg Scott A. (GM, Sr. VP Platform Business) disposed off 1,669 shares at an average price of $110.01 for $183607.0. The insider now directly holds 44,205 shares of Roku Inc. (ROKU).

Roku Inc. (ROKU): Who are the competitors?

