Major Institutional Investor Trades Millions of The Gap Inc. (GPS)

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) is -54.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.04 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPS stock was last observed hovering at around $6.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.85% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.83% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -35.5% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.13, the stock is -29.14% and -46.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.11 million and changing 29.46% at the moment leaves the stock -51.98% off its SMA200. GPS registered -67.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.88.

The stock witnessed a -50.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.78%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.98% over the week and 13.22% over the month.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) has around 129000 employees, a market worth around $2.95B and $16.38B in sales. and $16.38B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.14 and Fwd P/E is 4.86. Profit margin for the company is 2.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.60% and -69.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Analyst Forecasts

The Gap Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $3.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Top Institutional Holders

638 institutions hold shares in The Gap Inc. (GPS), with 157.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 42.45% while institutional investors hold 110.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 363.02M, and float is at 215.72M with Short Float at 13.58%. Institutions hold 63.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 28.45 million shares valued at $502.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.66% of the GPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 28.39 million shares valued at $502.01 million to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.1 million shares representing 5.95% and valued at over $390.67 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.16% of the shares totaling 11.75 million with a market value of $207.72 million.

The Gap Inc. (GPS) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at The Gap Inc. (GPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fiske McNeil S. Jr, the company’s President & CEO, Gap. SEC filings show that Fiske McNeil S. Jr sold 16,183 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 21 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $291294.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

The Gap Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Gruber Julie (EVP & Global General Counsel) sold a total of 3,286 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $24.00 per share for $78864.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29099.0 shares of the GPS stock.

The Gap Inc. (GPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) that is trading -56.29% down over the past 12 months. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is -63.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.17% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 37.06 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.33.