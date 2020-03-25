Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) is attracting new Institutional Money

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK) is -43.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $23.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The MNK stock was last observed hovering at around $1.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.4% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -98.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.98, the stock is -30.28% and -51.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.98 million and changing 10.00% at the moment leaves the stock -55.77% off its SMA200. MNK registered -90.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.0252 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4399.

The stock witnessed a -52.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.44%, and is 17.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.39% over the week and 28.62% over the month.

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) has around 3400 employees, a market worth around $166.72M and $3.16B in sales. and $3.16B in sales Fwd P/E is 0.45. Profit margin for the company is -31.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.00% and -91.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mallinckrodt plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.59 with sales reaching $707.38M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 72.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Top Institutional Holders

297 institutions hold shares in Mallinckrodt plc (MNK), with 2.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 99.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.20M, and float is at 81.87M with Short Float at 59.22%. Institutions hold 97.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.59 million shares valued at $22.99 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.82% of the MNK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 6.39 million shares valued at $22.31 million to account for 7.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.14 million shares representing 7.30% and valued at over $21.44 million, while Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds 4.78% of the shares totaling 4.03 million with a market value of $14.05 million.

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Mallinckrodt plc (MNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reasons Bryan M., the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Reasons Bryan M. bought 5,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 07 at a price of $8.96 per share for a total of $48383.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17979.0 shares.

Mallinckrodt plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 30 that Trudeau Mark (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 30 and was made at $9.26 per share for $18528.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 233254.0 shares of the MNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09, Trudeau Mark (President and CEO) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $16.33 for $16325.0. The insider now directly holds 231,254 shares of Mallinckrodt plc (MNK).

Mallinckrodt plc (MNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -12.76% down over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is -48.93% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.24% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 44.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.44.