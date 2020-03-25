Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) stock Surged by 153.35 yesterday

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: MCEP) is -24.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.06 and a high of $0.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $10.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.04% off the consensus price target high of $10.70 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 98.04% higher than the price target low of $10.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.21, the stock is 30.97% and -3.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.96 million and changing 153.35% at the moment leaves the stock -38.03% off its SMA200. MCEP registered -76.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1097 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.3338.

The stock witnessed a -16.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.23%, and is 85.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 75.88% over the week and 38.97% over the month.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $6.08M and $55.50M in sales. and $55.50M in sales Fwd P/E is 0.69. Profit margin for the company is -9.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.91% and -76.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $13.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.10% this year.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP), with 593.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 19.06% while institutional investors hold 6.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.21M, and float is at 25.04M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 5.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Yorktown Energy Partners VI LP with over 140436.0 shares valued at $389429.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.45% of the MCEP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Capital Advisors Inc/ok with 98134.0 shares valued at $272125.0 to account for 0.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 91668.0 shares representing 0.29% and valued at over $254195.0, while Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC holds 0.28% of the shares totaling 88747.0 with a market value of $246095.0.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (MCEP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tengasco Inc. (TGC) that is trading -58.17% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 64.27% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8630.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.39.