Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) stock Plunged by -2.82 yesterday

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) is 32.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.54 and a high of $36.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The MRNA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.75% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.45% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.93% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.82, the stock is -2.76% and 12.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.31 million and changing -2.82% at the moment leaves the stock 44.24% off its SMA200. MRNA registered 33.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.94.

The stock witnessed a 38.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.21%, and is -8.37% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.45% over the week and 19.41% over the month.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) has around 830 employees, a market worth around $9.49B and $60.20M in sales. and $60.20M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 123.74% and -28.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.90%).

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moderna Inc. (MRNA) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moderna Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37 with sales reaching $17.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.40% in year-over-year returns.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Moderna Inc. (MRNA), with 86.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.31% while institutional investors hold 55.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 367.52M, and float is at 249.34M with Short Float at 8.08%. Institutions hold 40.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity Growth Company Fund with over 804751.0 shares valued at $20.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.24% of the MRNA Shares outstanding. As of Apr 29, 2019, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund with 509800.0 shares valued at $13.27 million to account for 0.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advanced Series Tr-AST/Goldman Sachs Mid Cap Growth Port which holds 267356.0 shares representing 0.08% and valued at over $4.08 million, while John Hancock Var Ins Tr-Fundamental All Cap Core Tr holds 0.08% of the shares totaling 247989.0 with a market value of $5.05 million.

Moderna Inc. (MRNA) Insider Activity

A total of 136 insider transactions have happened at Moderna Inc. (MRNA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 126 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zaks Tal Zvi, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Zaks Tal Zvi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $29.13 per share for a total of $291300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54770.0 shares.

Moderna Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 21,658 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $29.13 per share for $630898.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 684868.0 shares of the MRNA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 20, Bancel Stephane (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 3,537 shares at an average price of $29.13 for $103033.0. The insider now directly holds 6,706,461 shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA).