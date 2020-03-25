New Big Money Means ConocoPhillips (COP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is -52.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.84 and a high of $69.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The COP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.19% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.84% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 14.61% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.74, the stock is -18.40% and -40.33% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.37 million and changing 25.21% at the moment leaves the stock -45.76% off its SMA200. COP registered -54.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.53.

The stock witnessed a -45.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.76%, and is 17.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.69% over the week and 11.01% over the month.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $33.68B and $32.43B in sales. and $32.43B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.81 and Fwd P/E is 11.17. Profit margin for the company is 22.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.50% and -55.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

ConocoPhillips (COP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ConocoPhillips (COP) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 20 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ConocoPhillips is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $7.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.10% in year-over-year returns.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Top Institutional Holders

2,100 institutions hold shares in ConocoPhillips (COP), with 1.03M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.10% while institutional investors hold 75.61% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.10B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 75.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 88.82 million shares valued at $5.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the COP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 79.26 million shares valued at $5.15 billion to account for 7.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 50.39 million shares representing 4.66% and valued at over $3.28 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.37% of the shares totaling 25.61 million with a market value of $1.67 billion.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Activity

A total of 84 insider transactions have happened at ConocoPhillips (COP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 51 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DeSanctis Ellen, the company’s Senior Vice President. SEC filings show that DeSanctis Ellen sold 41,882 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $58.55 per share for a total of $2.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22578.0 shares.

ConocoPhillips disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that Bullock William L. Jr. (President) sold a total of 25,628 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $63.17 per share for $1.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17358.0 shares of the COP stock.

ConocoPhillips (COP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -40.82% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -55.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.5% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.33.