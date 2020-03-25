Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) is -76.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $28.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBL stock was last observed hovering at around $4.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.36% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 82.33% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 2.83% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.83, the stock is -41.88% and -64.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.85 million and changing 30.43% at the moment leaves the stock -71.43% off its SMA200. NBL registered -76.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -75.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.33.

The stock witnessed a -64.60% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -75.35%, and is 39.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.49% over the week and 19.32% over the month.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) has around 2282 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $4.44B in sales. and $4.44B in sales Profit margin for the company is -34.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 113.55% and -79.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noble Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $1.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -607.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.70% in year-over-year returns.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Top Institutional Holders

696 institutions hold shares in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL), with 6.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 100.62% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 99.24% of the Float.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMOLIK BRENT J, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that SMOLIK BRENT J bought 38,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $149937.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 285018.0 shares.

Noble Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that STOVER DAVID L (CEO & Director) bought a total of 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $4.16 per share for $149854.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 711153.0 shares of the NBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Clingman Rachel G (SVP, General Counsel/Corp Sec) acquired 17,793 shares at an average price of $2.81 for $49998.0. The insider now directly holds 85,457 shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NBL).

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -84.02% down over the past 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is -57.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.82% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 19.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.8.