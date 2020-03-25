Nokia Corporation (NOK) makes 16.21% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) is -20.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $5.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The NOK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $4.79 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.39% off the consensus price target high of $6.59 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.55% higher than the price target low of $3.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.94, the stock is -9.62% and -22.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 47.17 million and changing 10.94% at the moment leaves the stock -32.78% off its SMA200. NOK registered -49.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.36.

The stock witnessed a -26.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.56%, and is 16.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.23% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) has around 98322 employees, a market worth around $16.59B and $25.44B in sales. and $25.44B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1470.00 and Fwd P/E is 8.47. Profit margin for the company is 0.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.64% and -50.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.70%).

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Analyst Forecasts

Nokia Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $5.81B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 102.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.60% in year-over-year returns.

Nokia Corporation (NOK) Top Institutional Holders

445 institutions hold shares in Nokia Corporation (NOK), with institutional investors hold 4.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.64B, and float is at 5.39B with Short Float at 0.76%. Institutions hold 4.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Primecap Management Company with over 35.92 million shares valued at $133.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.47% of the NOK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Levin Easterly Partners LLC with 22.24 million shares valued at $82.49 million to account for 3.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ariel Investments, LLC which holds 17.99 million shares representing 2.74% and valued at over $66.74 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 2.04% of the shares totaling 13.39 million with a market value of $49.69 million.

Nokia Corporation (NOK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BlackBerry Limited (BB) that is trading -59.00% down over the past 12 months. Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) is -5.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.69% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 35.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.94.