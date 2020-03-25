News

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Vs. Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV): Those Ticking Clocks

By Sue Brooks

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares are -34.76% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 26.38% or $0.67 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -34.09% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 23.46% and 7.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 08, 2019, BTIG Research recommended the NAT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Upgrade the stock as a In-line on October 18, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NAT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.20. The forecasts give the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 59.88% or -7.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -55.00% in the current quarter to $0.26, up from the $0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.86, up 85.40% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.89 for the next year.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV), on the other hand, is trading around $0.24 with a market cap of $9.63M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 98.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 8.22% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.57% with a share float percentage of 17.06M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kitov Pharma Ltd having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 68265.0 shares worth more than $53219.0. As of Dec 30, 2019, Morgan Stanley held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the investment firm holding over 20463.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15952.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.

