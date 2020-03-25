NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) up 43.39% since start of the year

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is 5.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.60 and a high of $316.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $212.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 36.49% off its average median price target of $314.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.78% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 38 analysts, but current levels are -77.99% lower than the price target low of $140.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $249.18, the stock is 2.19% and -1.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27.06 million and changing 17.16% at the moment leaves the stock 22.66% off its SMA200. NVDA registered 43.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $253.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $203.66.

The stock witnessed a -8.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.10%, and is 14.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.08% over the week and 9.24% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 13775 employees, a market worth around $151.75B and $10.92B in sales. and $10.92B in sales Current P/E ratio is 55.10 and Fwd P/E is 26.86. Profit margin for the company is 25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.92% and -21.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is a “Overweight”. 38 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.69 with sales reaching $2.98B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.30% year-over-year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

2,237 institutions hold shares in NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), with 25.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.17% while institutional investors hold 71.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 609.00M, and float is at 586.40M with Short Float at 1.54%. Institutions hold 68.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 47.24 million shares valued at $11.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.72% of the NVDA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 44.73 million shares valued at $10.53 billion to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 40.31 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $9.49 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.08% of the shares totaling 24.99 million with a market value of $5.88 billion.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 102 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 86 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURGESS ROBERT K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURGESS ROBERT K sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $222.33 per share for a total of $4.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5894.0 shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Kress Colette (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $270.50 per share for $540992.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 143278.0 shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Kress Colette (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $276.21 for $1.1 million. The insider now directly holds 145,211 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) that is trading -1.63% down over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is 15.57% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.71% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.56.