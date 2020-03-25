Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) And Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Among Headliners

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) shares are -55.49% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.97% or $0.07 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -55.98% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -36.88% and -53.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the OCSL stock is a Overweight, while earlier, National Securities had Initiated the stock as a Buy on March 06, 2020. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the OCSL stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.43 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.09. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 60.1.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -16.70% in the current quarter to $0.1, down from the $0.13 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.42, down -11.90% from $0.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.12. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 17 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 60 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 96,695 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,407,889. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 55,205 and 460,912 in purchases and sales respectively.

Pendo Mathew, a President and COO at the company, bought 6,500 shares worth $29574.0 at $4.55 per share on Mar 10. The Director had earlier bought another 25,705 OCSL shares valued at $100800.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $3.92 per share. Gero Deborah Ann (Director) bought 2,000 shares at $4.54 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $9072.0 while Carlisle Melvin, (CFO & Treasurer) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 09 for $23025.0 with each share fetching $4.61.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV), on the other hand, is trading around $42.94 with a market cap of $8.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $75.46 and spell out a more modest performance – a 43.1% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at Live Nation Entertainment Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 931,790 shares. Insider sales totaled 153,480 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 10 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 57.08M shares after the latest sales, with 1.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.30% with a share float percentage of 140.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. having a total of 645 institutions that hold shares in the company.