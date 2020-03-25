ONEOK Inc. (OKE) And RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Saying Scary Stuff?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) shares are -70.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 12.50% or $2.45 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -70.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.61% and -70.63% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 03, 2020, Edward Jones recommended the OKE stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the OKE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.05 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $61.14. The forecasts give the ONEOK Inc. stock a price target range of $84.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 73.75% or 11.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.82, up from the $0.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3.52, up 25.30% from $3.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.79 and $0.95. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.91 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 89 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 458,731 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 342,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 438,456 and 127,551 in purchases and sales respectively.

PARKER GARY DAVID, a Director at the company, bought 2,500 shares worth $41252.0 at $16.50 per share on Mar 18. The VP & CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER had earlier bought another 2,000 OKE shares valued at $42770.0 on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $21.39 per share. HELDERMAN MARK W (Director) bought 30,000 shares at $13.06 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $391788.0 while SPENCER TERRY K, (PRESIDENT & CEO) bought 32,806 shares on Mar 18 for $491717.0 with each share fetching $14.99.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), on the other hand, is trading around $6.07 with a market cap of $1.03B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.46% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.47 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 21 times at RLJ Lodging Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 323,966 shares. Insider sales totaled 35,005 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.91M shares after the latest sales, with 12.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.20% with a share float percentage of 165.66M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with RLJ Lodging Trust having a total of 317 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.95 million shares worth more than $442.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 23.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $410.56 million and represent 13.74% of shares outstanding.