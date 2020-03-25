Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) And Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) Among Headliners

Overstock.com Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are -17.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 25.81% or $1.19 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -17.96% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 117.23% and -37.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 16, 2019, Maxim Group recommended the OSTK stock is a Buy, while earlier, Maxim Group had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on August 09, 2019. 1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the OSTK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.80 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $25.00. The forecasts give the Overstock.com Inc. stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $25.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.8% or 76.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -114.70% in the current quarter to -$0.63, up from the -$1.18 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.49, down -4.10% from -$3.46 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.29 and -$0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$1.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 238,203 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 4,145,239. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 171,470 and 29,580 in purchases and sales respectively.

Nielsen David J., a President, Retail at the company, bought 2,449 shares worth $10205.0 at $4.17 per share on Mar 20. The Director had earlier bought another 15,000 OSTK shares valued at $57755.0 on Mar 20. The shares were bought at $3.85 per share. Lee Carter Paul (Chief Administrative Officer) bought 325 shares at $4.09 per share on Mar 20 for a total of $1329.0 while TABACCO JOSEPH J JR, (Director) bought 30,000 shares on Mar 19 for $92100.0 with each share fetching $3.07.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), on the other hand, is trading around $184.89 with a market cap of $38.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $261.10 and spell out a more modest performance – a 29.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 116 times at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 43 times and accounting for 437,780 shares. Insider sales totaled 379,118 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 73 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -30.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 826.03k shares after the latest sales, with 22.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.90% with a share float percentage of 207.89M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Edwards Lifesciences Corporation having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 18.2 million shares worth more than $4.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 8.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 16.26 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.79 billion and represent 7.78% of shares outstanding.