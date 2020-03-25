Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE: PE) stock Surged by 11.46 yesterday

Parsley Energy Inc. (NYSE: PE) is -69.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.92 and a high of $22.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The PE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.87% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are 18.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.74, the stock is -35.87% and -58.31% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.03 million and changing 11.46% at the moment leaves the stock -64.64% off its SMA200. PE registered -68.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.17.

The stock witnessed a -63.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.79%, and is 17.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.53% over the week and 15.38% over the month.

Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) has around 496 employees, a market worth around $1.92B and $1.96B in sales. and $1.96B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.18 and Fwd P/E is 4.59. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.43% and -74.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 26 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Parsley Energy Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $685.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -53.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 67.30% in year-over-year returns.

Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) Top Institutional Holders

For Parsley Energy Inc. (PE), with 122.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.52% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.72M, and float is at 298.57M with Short Float at 5.24%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 24.35 million shares valued at $460.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.45% of the PE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Nuveen Asset Management with 19.44 million shares valued at $367.61 million to account for 5.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 12.42 million shares representing 3.29% and valued at over $234.78 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 2.39% of the shares totaling 9.0 million with a market value of $170.28 million.

Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Parsley Energy Inc. (PE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Brokmeyer Ron, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brokmeyer Ron bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $11.15 per share for a total of $20070.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31039.0 shares.

Parsley Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Windlinger Jerry (Director) bought a total of 1,618 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $11.32 per share for $18316.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35000.0 shares of the PE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 06, ALAMEDDINE A R (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $11.25 for $22500.0. The insider now directly holds 145,025 shares of Parsley Energy Inc. (PE).

Parsley Energy Inc. (PE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) that is trading -76.11% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.41% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.4.