Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is attracting new Institutional Money

Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) is -48.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $39.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The PENN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.41% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.1% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -10.08% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.21, the stock is -31.44% and -50.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.7 million and changing 34.80% at the moment leaves the stock -40.28% off its SMA200. PENN registered -33.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -32.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.09.

The stock witnessed a -63.24% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.48%, and is 80.22% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 58.29% over the week and 27.31% over the month.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) has around 28300 employees, a market worth around $1.15B and $5.30B in sales. and $5.30B in sales Current P/E ratio is 36.59 and Fwd P/E is 5.63. Profit margin for the company is 0.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 252.27% and -66.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Penn National Gaming Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Top Institutional Holders

326 institutions hold shares in Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN), with 7.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.60% while institutional investors hold 101.33% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 94.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.19 million shares valued at $337.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.29% of the PENN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 10.42 million shares valued at $266.35 million to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 10.14 million shares representing 8.67% and valued at over $259.11 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 8.06% of the shares totaling 9.42 million with a market value of $240.76 million.

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SCACCETTI JANE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SCACCETTI JANE bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $21.31 per share for a total of $21310.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 34363.0 shares.

Penn National Gaming Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that Reibstein Saul (Director) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $28.67 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 40181.0 shares of the PENN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Reibstein Saul (Director) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $17.30 for $51900.0. The insider now directly holds 37,886 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN).

Penn National Gaming Inc. (PENN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is trading -48.08% down over the past 12 months. Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) is -69.74% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.33% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.32.