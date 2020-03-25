Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

8×8 Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) shares are -4.04% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 27.52% or $3.79 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -4.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 39.03% and -13.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 27, 2020, Wells Fargo recommended the EGHT stock is a Equal Weight, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Initiated the stock as a Equal Weight on January 28, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the EGHT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $17.56 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.75. The forecasts give the 8×8 Inc. stock a price target range of $29.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $16.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 39.45% or -9.75%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to -$0.14, down from the -$0.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.62, up 26.00% from -$0.22 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.13 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.25 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 55 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 37 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 756,084 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 423,950. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 108,258 and 109,351 in purchases and sales respectively.

MARTIN BRYAN R, a Chief Technology Officer at the company, sold 78,567 shares worth $1.61 million at $20.45 per share on Feb 11. The EVP, Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 7,981 EGHT shares valued at $113011.0 on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $14.16 per share. Zinn Matthew (SVP-GC, Secretary and CPO) sold 12,824 shares at $20.30 per share on Feb 10 for a total of $260359.0 while Verma Vikram, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 5,825 shares on Dec 13 for $98724.0 with each share fetching $16.95.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN), on the other hand, is trading around $1.98 with a market cap of $1.07B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $4.65 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.42% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Southwestern Energy Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 17 times and accounting for 1,094,486 shares. Insider sales totaled 332,235 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.02M shares after the latest sales, with 34.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 537.81M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 371 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 83.96 million shares worth more than $203.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 81.19 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.49 million and represent 15.01% of shares outstanding.